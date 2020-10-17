Culp, Walter M.
1943 - 2020
Walter M. Culp, age 76, of Columbus, Ohio went to start Karaoke in Heaven on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He enjoyed being a karaoke jockey and it gave him the opportunity to touch many people. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his parents, George Thomas and Nellie Grace Culp; brothers, George Thomas Culp, Jr. and Donald Lee Culp; son, Christopher Lee Culp; step-daughter, Kimberly Dawn Tormaschy. Survived by his wife of 34 years, Wilma Culp; son, Adam (Melanie) Culp; granddaughter, Mya Culp; sisters, Betty Hanson and Joyce Petrie; step-children, Michelle (Harold Bruce) Bible, Dennis Allen (Mary) West and Gail (Rick) Brown; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Friends may visit Tuesday, October 20th from 1-3 p.m. at Moreland Funeral Home 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081 where a service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Ronald Gardner officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
at diabetes.org
or a memorial contribution may be made to Wilma Culp in Walt's memory at any 5th Third Bank Location.