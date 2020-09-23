Martin, Walter

1937 - 2020

Walter Martin took his last journey September 21, 2020 at the age of 83. He is survived by wife of 24 years, Creola Martin; sons, Tim (Tammy) Martin and Rick Martin; daughters, Sherri (Scott) Stamp and Vicki (Carl) Gruber; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Martin. Visitation will be held Friday, September 23 from 2 pm until the time of funeral service at 7pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St. Graveside service will occur Saturday at 10am at Sunbury Memorial.



