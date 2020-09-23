1/
Walter Martin
1937 - 2020
Martin, Walter
1937 - 2020
Walter Martin took his last journey September 21, 2020 at the age of 83. He is survived by wife of 24 years, Creola Martin; sons, Tim (Tammy) Martin and Rick Martin; daughters, Sherri (Scott) Stamp and Vicki (Carl) Gruber; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Martin. Visitation will be held Friday, September 23 from 2 pm until the time of funeral service at 7pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St. Graveside service will occur Saturday at 10am at Sunbury Memorial.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
07:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
SEP
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sunbury Memorial
