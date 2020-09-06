McParlin, Walter
1932 - 2020
Walter McParlin, 88, of Columbus, OH, passed away August 18, 2020. He was born in Lockport, NY, to the late Walter and Ida (Kagels) McParlin. In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean McParlin. Walter graduated from Lockport High School (NY) and earned an Industrial Engineering B.S. degree from the University of Buffalo (NY). He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean War. While in high school, he met the love of his life, Jean Grantz, who he married in 1956. Walter and Jean loved to travel and they visited 44 countries together. After his retirement from Ross Laboratories, Walter enjoyed spending time with his family, trading stocks, fly fishing, and wood carving. He also loved playing cards and socializing with his neighbors in Indian Hills, the members of the Huron Yacht Club, and his many wonderful friends in Columbus and Huron, OH. He was also a long-time member of Ascension Lutheran Church and more recently Atonement Lutheran Church. Walter is greatly missed by his children, Lori Shanahan of Columbus, OH, Peter (Randi) McParlin of Dallas, TX, and Braden McParlin of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Michael Shanahan and Miranda McParlin; and many other close family friends. A private graveside service will be held in New York. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
A private graveside service will be held in New York. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Walter's memory may be made to the America Red Cross.
