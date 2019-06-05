|
|
Moerch, Walter
1946 - 2019
Walter Robert Moerch, III, age 72, died unexpectedly Monday, June 3, 2019. Veteran US Army, Vietnam War. He enjoyed his work delivering auto parts throughout Ohio and surrounding states. He was an avid fisherman and loved NASCAR. Survived by wife of 53 years, Christine Moerch; son, Shawn (Katie) Moerch; daughter, Amanda (Greg) Kelley; grandchildren, Zachary, Samantha, Joshua, Benjamin, Matthew, Abby, Alex, AJ; brother, Skip (Shortie) Moerch; sister-in-law, Cyndi Randall; brother-in-law, Ed (Karen) Evans; other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by parents Walter Jr. and Ruth Moerch, father-in-law and mother-in-law Charles and Marie Evans. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Funeral service Saturday 11 AM, Summit Station United Methodist Church, 6626 Summit Rd. SW, Pataskala. Pastor Edward Rutherford officiating. Interment Silent Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summit Station UMC. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 6, 2019