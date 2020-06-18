Page Jr., Walter
Walter S. Page, Jr., passed away on May 31, 2020, 46 days shy of his 103rd birthday. He remained a proud Ohioan and a fierce Buckeye supporter to the end, having lived in Columbus for all of his life, save for the period between graduate school and the end of the Korean War and the last nine years of his life, when he decamped to Glendale, CA to be closer to his son and his daughter. He was married to his wife, Eva, whom he met while working in Winston-Salem, NC after graduate school and who passed away in 2011, for over 70 years. He was born in Columbus on July 16, 1917, the eldest child of Walter S. Page and Esther J. Page. One of his favorite stories was describing watching the Buckeyes play Illinois and Red Grange at the Horseshoe; he later received his bachelor's degree and his master's degree in Public Administration from The Ohio State University. During World War II, he served as a General's Aide in the Army in the Pacific Theater, rising to the rank of Captain; he resumed that position during the Korean War, finishing his service to the country as a Major. Following the Korean War, he and Eva moved to Upper Arlington and he took the position of Executive Director of the American Heart Association, Ohio Affiliate, a position that he retained until his retirement in 1982. He was an active member of the Upper Arlington Rotary Club and he and Eva were long time congregants of Trinity United Methodist Church in Marble Cliff. He rarely missed attending an OSU football game in person, loved to sing "Carmen Ohio" at the Horseshoe and is no doubt getting ready to follow the next Buckeyes football season. He is survived by his sister, Mary Day of Westerville; his daughter, Frances Porter of La Canada-Flintridge, CA; his son, Walter S. Page, III, and his daughter-in-law, Beth Page, both of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; two grandsons, Steve Porter of Bend, OR and Charles Porter of Altadena, CA; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.