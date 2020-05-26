Palmer, Walter
1982 - 2020
Walter James Palmer, age 38. Sunrise April 2, 1982 and Sunset May 12, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Mask and Gloves are mandatory. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The PALMER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 28, 2020.