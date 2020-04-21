Home

Walter Rhodus


1953 - 2020
Walter Rhodus Obituary
Rhodus, Walter
Walter Timothy "Tim" Rhodus, passed away on April 18, 2020. He was born on May 29, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Walter and Grace Rhodus. Tim leaves behind his loving wife, Margaret "Peggy" Rhodus; children, Kevin (Linda) Rhodus, Brain Rhodus and Ethan Rhodus; grandchild, Bryn Rhodus. Tim will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Due to the current health crisis a private immediate family viewing will be held at the Tidd Family Funeral Home, Hilliard, Ohio and a private family graveside service will be held at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery. A memorial service for Tim will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tim's name may be made to the Chadwick Arboretum, 152 Howlett Hall 2021, Fyffe Rd, Columbus, OH 43210.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020
