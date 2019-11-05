|
Schneider, Walter "Buddy"
1945 - 2019
Walter E. Schneider "Buddy", 73, of Dublin, passed away suddenly, but peacefully on November 3, 2019. Buddy was born on November 10, 1945 in Columbus, OH to the late Walter H. and Katherine L Schneider. Buddy is survived by his children, Melissa (Nick) Kalogeras, Carrie (Ryan) Smith, Molly (Andrew) Leier, Zachary Schneider, and Madison Schneider; sisters, Jan (Tom) Miller, Bev Dowdell, Karen (David) Sullivan, and Debra Schneider; grandchildren, Anna and Tommy Kalogeras, Elizabeth and Emilie Smith; former wives and friends, Kathy Richardson and Amy Schneider; best friends, Mike Lauffer, Brian Mooney, Max Fout, Ed Bolin and JR Richardson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Buddy was a loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Katherine and his daughter Claire. Bud was a lifelong resident of Columbus. He served in the US Navy and was discharged in 1965. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1972. He was a longtime employee at Ashland Chemical and Ross Labs. After retiring from Ross Labs, he opened his own business and then went on to work for the State of Ohio. Buddy enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, fishing, and bourbon nights with his friends. Friends and Family may call on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4-7pm at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME at POWELL, 450 West Olentangy St., Powell, OH. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019