Smith, Walter
1932 - 2020
Rev. Walter Wayne "Wally" Smith, 88, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born September 11, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Ludlow and Helen (Meddles) Smith. He was a graduate of West H.S. and Olivet Nazarene College. Wally was a retired minister and had the privilege of serving for 41 years, among others, the congregations of the London Church of the Nazarene and the Cardington Church of the Nazarene. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor, love of people, and love for the Lord. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert "Bob" Smith. Wally is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marjorie "Marge" Smith; children, Debi (Jerry) Bennett, Sandi (Dan) Witter, and Rev. Tim (Jackie) Smith; grandchildren, Jason (Kim) Bennett, Jolissa (Dan) McMenamin, Joshua Witter, Rachelle (Jon) Costello, Carissa Smith, Kelsey Smith, and Michael Smith; great-grandchildren, Aislyn, Kynsal, and Lochlan Bennett, Zachery, Zivah, and Zaelyn McMenamin, and Jacob Witter; sister, Esther Love; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 11am-12pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at Schoedinger Grove City, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. Funeral service will follow at 12pm. Interment Sunset Cemetery. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 38, Medway, OH 45341. Visit www.schoedinger.com
to share a special memory or extend condolences.