Deyo-Davis Funeral Home - Columbus
1177 W. Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-486-2445
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 W. Fifth Ave
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Mountview Christian Church
2140 Fishinger Rd
Walter Stillwagon


1925 - 2019
Walter Stillwagon, 93, June 29, 2019 at Willow Brook Assisted Living. Graduate of OSU. Retired from Denison Engineering. Former member and elder at First Presbyterian Church of London, Ohio. Member of Mountview Christian Church and active in their mission work. He also was active with Habitat for Humanity. Preceded in death by wife, Lishia. Survived by daughters Terry (Phil) Hargis, Rosemary (Randy) Moody and Leesa (Mike) Gallagher; grandchildren Eli, Jesse, Christopher & Jonathan Moody, Christopher Hargis; 11great grandchildren. Friends may call at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Ave., Tuesday 5-7 p.m. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Mountview Christian Church, 2140 Fishinger Rd. Private interment Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 1, 2019
