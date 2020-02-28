|
Tortora, Walter
Walter George Tortora was born on April 10, 1922 to Gaspare and Adele Farina Tortora in Brooklyn, New York. He was predeceased by his loving and devoted wife Beverley, his parents, brothers John (Dorothy), Hugo, and Aldo, sister Olga and sons-in-law Danny, Don and Jerry. Throughout his life Walter was a loving and devoted husband and father. He served as an usher at St. Michael Church, for over 20 years and was an original member of the parish. He received his B.S. in Zoology and B.A. in Education from OSU and a Masters in Education from Xavier University. His teaching career spanned thirty-five years in the Columbus Public Schools. He was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army/ Air Force having served as a dental assistant in Guam. Walter's passions in life included his Catholic faith, family (first always), music, his cat and dogs, birds, and later in life, golf. Walter is survived by his six caring and devoted children, Debra, Carla (Dan), Mary Ann, Marcia (Robert), Marc (Lori), and Steve (Louwana).He was the proud and beloved grandfather of Renee and Tyler, Chad and Sean, Krista, Maddie and Luke; four great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, Katie and Jared, four step-great grandchildren. He leaves to cherish his memory devoted nieces, Karen (Rich) and Donna, as well as several nieces and nephews. His quick-wit and sense of humor served him well all his life and kept the staff laughing in his final years at Danbury. A huge thank you to all those who cared for him with a loving heart, including Capital City Hospice. His brother Hugo long ago nicknamed him "Flash" and living up to the name, Walter remained on this earth just shy of his 98th birthday, never, ever in a hurry! Friends who wish may contribute to ASPCA in Walter's memory. Friends may call Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5-7pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10am at St Michael's Catholic Church, 5750 North High Street in Worthington. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 29, 2020