Truss, Walter
1951 - 2019
Walter Daniel Truss, age 68. Sunrise March 24, 1951 and Sunset September 2, 2019. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Monday, September 9, 2019 at Hosack Street Baptist Church 1160 Watkins Road. Officiant Dr. Jonathan Morehead. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 CLEVELAND AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The TRUSS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019