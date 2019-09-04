Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Hosack Street Baptist Church
1160 Watkins Road
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hosack Street Baptist Church
1160 Watkins Road
Walter Truss


1951 - 2019
Walter Truss Obituary
Truss, Walter
1951 - 2019
Walter Daniel Truss, age 68. Sunrise March 24, 1951 and Sunset September 2, 2019. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Monday, September 9, 2019 at Hosack Street Baptist Church 1160 Watkins Road. Officiant Dr. Jonathan Morehead. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 CLEVELAND AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The TRUSS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019
