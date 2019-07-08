Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Woodcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter "Woody" Woodcox


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter "Woody" Woodcox Obituary
Woodcox, Walter "Woody"
1938 - 2019
Walter "Woody" Woodcox, age 81, of Orient, passed away July 5, 2019. Woody was retired from Montel. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church, The Grove City Elks and a US Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by his son Duane Woodcox, brother Wayne Woodcox and granddaughter Danielle Woodcox. Survivors include his wife, Lois Woodcox; daughters, Daphne (Jim) Henderson and Denise Northrop; son, Matt Woodcox; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friends may visit Wednesday from 4-7 PM at Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, where funeral will be held 11AM Thursday. Pastor Tim Stout officiating. Interment Concord Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heritage Free Will Baptist Church. Arrangements with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now