|
|
Woodcox, Walter "Woody"
1938 - 2019
Walter "Woody" Woodcox, age 81, of Orient, passed away July 5, 2019. Woody was retired from Montel. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church, The Grove City Elks and a US Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by his son Duane Woodcox, brother Wayne Woodcox and granddaughter Danielle Woodcox. Survivors include his wife, Lois Woodcox; daughters, Daphne (Jim) Henderson and Denise Northrop; son, Matt Woodcox; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friends may visit Wednesday from 4-7 PM at Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, where funeral will be held 11AM Thursday. Pastor Tim Stout officiating. Interment Concord Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heritage Free Will Baptist Church. Arrangements with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 9, 2019