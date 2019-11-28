|
Scott, Walterine
1939 - 2019
Walterine Scott, age 80. Sunrise January 16, 1939 and Sunset November 23, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Memorial Service 11AM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the SCOTT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019