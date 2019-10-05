The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Walton Block


1927 - 2019
Walton Block Obituary
Block, Walton
1927 - 2019
Walton L. Block passed away October 4, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, October 22, 1927, to the late Alex and Hattie Block. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Marian Silverman Block who passed away in 1993; and sister, Doreen Rising. Walt leaves behind two daughters; Amy (Tim) Whalen of Columbus, Ohio, and Dr. Nancy (Rick) Block Olexick of Washington; granddaughter, Tracy (Alan) Whalen Payne; two great grandchildren; cousin, Lloyd Hirsch; and Fiancée, Madeline Fields, "who took care of me with love and care for over 28 years and Shana, her dog". He was the owner of Block Furniture, Columbus, Ohio for 33 years; previously Nelson Furniture. He graduated from Bexley High School and attended The Ohio State University before joining the Ohio National Guard during the Korean War. He was also a 32nd degree Mason. The Block and Fields families would like to thank the staff at the Geraldine Schottenstein Cottage for their loving care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to . A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:30AM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Temple Israel Section, 5600 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43213. Rabbi Sharon Mars officiating. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave condolences or a favorite memory of Walt.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
