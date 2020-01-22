|
|
Cline, Wanda
1929 - 2020
Wanda Lee Cline, age 90, of New Albany, OH. Went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, January 19, 2020. Long time member of Peace U.M. Church and a member of Jersey Baptist Church. She retired from Johnson Control. Wanda was an excellent cook, loved singing in the choir at Peace U.M. Church and was a true mentor of unconditional love. She is preceded in death by her husband Billie Cline, sons Sturt and Howard Dale Cline. Survived by daughters-in-law, Debby (Back) Cline and Lori Cline; many nieces, nephews and other family members. Friends may call at JERSEY BAPTIST CHURCH, 13260 Morse Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9-10 a.m., funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment immediately following at Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020