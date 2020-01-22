Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jersey Baptist Church
13260 Morse Rd SW
Pataskala, OH 43062
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
JERSEY BAPTIST CHURCH
13260 Morse Rd
New Albany, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
JERSEY BAPTIST CHURCH
13260 Morse Rd
New Albany, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Cline


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Cline Obituary
Cline, Wanda
1929 - 2020
Wanda Lee Cline, age 90, of New Albany, OH. Went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, January 19, 2020. Long time member of Peace U.M. Church and a member of Jersey Baptist Church. She retired from Johnson Control. Wanda was an excellent cook, loved singing in the choir at Peace U.M. Church and was a true mentor of unconditional love. She is preceded in death by her husband Billie Cline, sons Sturt and Howard Dale Cline. Survived by daughters-in-law, Debby (Back) Cline and Lori Cline; many nieces, nephews and other family members. Friends may call at JERSEY BAPTIST CHURCH, 13260 Morse Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9-10 a.m., funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment immediately following at Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -