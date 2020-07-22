Crockett, Wanda
1948 - 2020
Wanda Crockett, age 72, passed away July 11, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Memorial Visitation will take place 1-2PM on Monday, July 27, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Wanda together at a distance. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Wanda's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
