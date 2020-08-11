1/
Wanda Davey
1937 - 2020
Davey, Wanda
Wanda "Rue" Davey, 83, of Columbus, formerly of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Rue was born July 27, 1937, in Ironton, Ohio; a daughter to the late Walter and Loretta (Jordan) Davey. Ms. Davey was a 1955 graduate of Ironton High School. She was a former employee for Ashland Chemical Company. Rue was a big Ohio State Buckeye and Cincinnati Reds fan She loved her family abundantly and made the most of every moment she had with them. She is survived by her sister, Linda Kelley of Ironton; niece, Jaime (Ken) Christensen of Westerville, OH; great niece, Dr. Amanda (Dr. Andrew) Campbell of Columbus, OH; and great nephew, Zachary (Michelle) Christensen of Middletown, OH. Graveside service will be 11AM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery, Section C, Ironton, Ohio, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio is honored to assist the Davey family. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Rue's name to your favorite charitable organization. To offer the family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
1 entry
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Phillips Funeral Home
