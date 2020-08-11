Davey, Wanda
Wanda "Rue" Davey, 83, of Columbus, formerly of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Rue was born July 27, 1937, in Ironton, Ohio; a daughter to the late Walter and Loretta (Jordan) Davey. Ms. Davey was a 1955 graduate of Ironton High School. She was a former employee for Ashland Chemical Company. Rue was a big Ohio State Buckeye and Cincinnati Reds fan She loved her family abundantly and made the most of every moment she had with them. She is survived by her sister, Linda Kelley of Ironton; niece, Jaime (Ken) Christensen of Westerville, OH; great niece, Dr. Amanda (Dr. Andrew) Campbell of Columbus, OH; and great nephew, Zachary (Michelle) Christensen of Middletown, OH. Graveside service will be 11AM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery, Section C, Ironton, Ohio, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio is honored to assist the Davey family. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Rue's name to your favorite charitable organization. To offer the family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net