Heller, Wanda

1937 - 2019

Wanda Lee Heller, age 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Kobacker surrounded by her family. She was born on January 4, 1937 in Lore City, Ohio to the late William Hubert and Martha Maxine Rogers. A lover of people, faithful to the Lord and a real servant accurately describes Wanda. 'JOY' was her favorite word from the Bible and it symbolized Jesus, Others You, which is how she lived her life. She taught Sunday School for four-year-olds at Polaris Grace for 10 years and frequently had those grown up four-year-olds approach her at church to tell her the impact she had them. She received great JOY to see how they had grown up and was anxious to hear about their life. She was a Mentor Mom in the MOPS program at Polaris Grace for over 10 years, impacting the lives of new moms and helping them to embrace the struggles that they had as new parents. Her favorite passion and priority was pouring her life into the lives of her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Reading the Bible and mystery novels were great past times. Spending time at Seneca Lake, in her home, and in Aruba with her family was something she thoroughly enjoyed and looked forward to anytime she had the opportunity. Wanda has known Duke for 77 years. They dated 67 years and were married for 60 of those years. Although these were extremely happy years, they were not without trials. Within those trials they sought the Lord's wisdom and guidance and were able to counsel and comfort others from what they received from Him. Wanda was pre-deceased in death by her grandson Aaron James Welsh and her great grandchild. Wanda is survived by her husband, Alfred Louis 'Duke' Heller; children, Kerry (Jeff) McAllester, Robert (Amy) Heller, and Jennifer (Pat) Welsh. Her grandchildren, Matthew McAllester, Casey (Gino) Haynes, Samantha Heller, Blakeley Heller, Shelby Shea Heller, Delaney Heller, Patrick (Ashley) Welsh, Brittany Welsh, and Corey Welsh; great-grandchildren, Patrick Welsh, Michael Welsh and Aria Haynes. She is also survived by her siblings, Carol Rogers, Nancy (Marsh) Julien, and Rosemary (Neil) Landis; as well as sisters-in-law, Edna Meek and Lynn Ripley. Aunt and special friend, Sylvia Bates (Guy, deceased). In addition she has numerous nieces and nephews as well as extended family members. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 3-6pm at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL 6699 N. High St. A Celebration of life memorial service will be conducted Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 3pm, Grace Polaris Church, 8225 Worthington Galena Rd, Westerville, OH 43081. This life will soon be past, only what is done for Christ will last. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kobacker House or MII-Mayishare.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019