Hunt, Wanda1922 - 2020Wanda Hunt, age 97, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents Chester and Grazia Elgin and husband William Hunt. She is survived by her children, Carolyn (Allen) Cox, William Hunt ll, and James Hunt; along with 3 grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio 43026, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 10-11AM. Funeral Services will follow visitation at 11AM. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH.