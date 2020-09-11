1/
Wanda Hunt
1922 - 2020
Wanda Hunt, age 97, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents Chester and Grazia Elgin and husband William Hunt. She is survived by her children, Carolyn (Allen) Cox, William Hunt ll, and James Hunt; along with 3 grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio 43026, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 10-11AM. Funeral Services will follow visitation at 11AM. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
SEP
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
