Lyons, Wanda L.

1936 - 2020

Wanda Lou Lyons, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on June 1, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1936 to parents Walter and Myrtle (Lu) Starner, in New Straitsville, Ohio, and was a long-time resident of New Albany, Ohio. Wanda loved animals, and would often rescue and raise baby rabbits and squirrels throughout life. She also enjoyed cooking and canning different fruits and vegetables, and would never let anyone leave her home hungry. Wanda was a food service worker at Westerville Schools for many years, as well as working in the payroll department at DSCC. She was very strong in her faith, throughout life she attended many different churches including Franklin United Church of Christ and Christian Center Church. As long as Wanda could worship Christ, it didn't matter where she was. Wanda is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Roy Lyons, as well as her brothers Russell Starner, and Jim Starner. She is survived by son, John Lyons Sr.; son, Gary (Cindy) Lyons; son, David Lyons; step-son, Roy Lyons Jr.; sister, Donna O'Brien; brother, Larry Starner; brother, Mike Starner; brother, Ronnie (Sue) Starner; grandchildren, Stephanie (Joe) Campbell, Jay (Laura) Lyons Jr., Christy (Jeff) Lyons-Mathieu, Vince (Theresa) Lyons, William Lyons; step-grandchildren, Roy (Jen) Lyons III, and JoEllen (Ken) Rogers; eight great-grandchildren; and many more beloved family members and friends. Services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes Clintonville Chapel, 4341 N. High St, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Visitation will be from 12-2pm, with a graveside service to follow at 2:30pm at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, Ohio, 43202.



