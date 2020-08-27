Layne, Wanda1951 - 2020Wanda L. Layne, of Columbus, Ohio, transitioned from her life on earth on August 20, 2020. Given the utmost concern for the safety of family and mourners wishing to convey their sympathy, Wanda will be laid to rest with a private graveside ceremony in Glen Rest Memorial Estate. A public memorial will be held in the future to celebrate Wanda's life. Arrangements have been entrusted to DIEHL-WHITAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, you are encouraged to visit Wanda's memorial celebration wall at