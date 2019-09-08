Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - East Chapel
2300 East Livingston
Columbus, OH 43209
(614) 237-6345
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Wanda M. Blakeley


1922 - 2019
Wanda M. Blakeley Obituary
Blakeley, Wanda M.
1922 - 2019
Wanda M. Blakeley, nee Risher, went to meet her creator on September 6, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Wanda was born in New Lexington, Ohio on August 16, 1922 to Cecil J. Risher and Zella Melissa Risher. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Charles O. Blakeley and her brother Jay C. Risher of Defuniak Springs, Florida. She leaves behind her beloved daughter Lana J. Pearson; two granddaughters, Lorri Pearson of Florida and Michele (Wayne) Chester; two great grandchildren, Wayne K. (Erin) Chester and Amanda L. Chester and a great great granddaughter Katya Chester. Wanda was a valued member of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church in Galloway, where she devoted a lot of her time before her declining years. Wanda was a talented artist. She created beautiful artwork and specialized in China Painting. She was a quilter and seamstress. She was also a gifted writer, creating beautiful poetry and writings. Wanda went to White Cross Hospital Nursing School and was a dental assistant and homemaker. She also served as Secretary to Columbia Heights United Methodist Church in the 70's. Wanda loved her family and always encouraged them to be their best. She believed in them and always went the extra mile to help in any way she could. She was kind, gentle and soft spoken. She always thought of others before she thought of herself and was a true example of the "Golden Rule". Visitation will be Thursday, September 12th from 2-5 pm at the WOODYARD EAST CHAPEL 2300 E. Livingston Ave. where the funeral service will be Friday at 11 am. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
