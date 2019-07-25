Home

Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Wanda M. Gillilan


1931 - 2019
Wanda M. Gillilan Obituary
Gillilan, Wanda M.
1931 - 2019
Wanda M. Gillilan, age 87, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away July 25, 2019. She was a long-time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Founding member of Georgian Heights Baseball Association. Preceded in death by loving husband of 65 years of marriage, Richard Gillilan, parents Charles and Melvina Rundio, daughter-in-law Donna Gillilan, siblings Mickie Fetherolf, Connie Pauley, Sally Grant, Lillian Sampson, Dickie Moore, Joe Rundio, and Chuck Rundio. Survived by children, Richard "Rick" (J.D.) Gillilan of McArthur, Jeffrey Lee (Mary) Gillilan and Brett (Julie) Gillilan of Grove City; grandchildren, Heather (Michael) Leffler, Elizabeth (Troy) Naranjo, Gabe Gillilan, Markie (Steve) Chesshir, Brett (Anita) Gillilan II, and Gabrielle (Kevin) Mahin; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Frank (Beverly) Rundio; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, July 29, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 South High St. Pastor Floyd L. Stolzenburg officiating. Interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231. To sign and view Wanda's online guest book, please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 26 to July 27, 2019
