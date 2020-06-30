Megison, Wanda

1946 - 2020

Wanda Lou Megison, age 74, of Westerville, OH, went home peacefully in the presence of family, Sunday, June 28, 2020. She retired from the tailor shop at The State Highway Patrol. Preceded in death by her loving husband Michael, parents Dorval and Katie May, sisters Pearl, Patricia and Susie. Survived by her sisters, Joyce Van Hoosen of Kenton, OH, Judy (John) Barker of Westerville, OH; sister-in- law, Claudia (Patrick) Spradlin of Knoxville, TN; son, Michael Patrick (Shelly) Megison of Jackson, MI; daughter, Patricia Michelle (Darrick) Lamer of Newark, OH; grandchildren, Haylee Megison, Ashley (Adam) Honeycutt, Darrick (Melissa) Lamer, II and Jason (Autumn) Lamer; great-grandchildren, Haydin Shockley, Darrick Lamer, III, Arya and Dexter Shaner, Owen and Noah Honeycutt; as well as her loving dog, Precious. Friends may visit Thursday, July 2 from 11am-1pm at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Rd., Westerville, OH 43081. Interment Grove Cemetery, Kenton, OH.



