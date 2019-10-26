Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Oxley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Oxley


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Oxley Obituary
Oxley, Wanda
Wanda Oxley, 89, Columbus, passed away Saturday October 26, 2019, at Pickerington Care and Rehabilitation. Born June 27, 1930, Meigs County, daughter of the late Asa Dale and Golden Faye Cleland Stansbury. Retired from Ohio University Housekeeping Dept. Survived by son, Dale (Cindi) Turner, Canal Winchester; daughter, Teresa (Bob) Wilson, Canada; brother, Larry Stansbury, Reynoldsburg; 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by husband Harold Oxley, brothers Jerry and Clair Stansbury, sister Eileen Gryctco, granddaughter Mary Elizabeth Turner, nephew Aaron Stansbury. Services Tuesday at 11 AM at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, Albany, Ohio. Visitation 1 hour prior to services. Entombment will follow, Athens Memorial Gardens. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now