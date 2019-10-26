|
|
Oxley, Wanda
Wanda Oxley, 89, Columbus, passed away Saturday October 26, 2019, at Pickerington Care and Rehabilitation. Born June 27, 1930, Meigs County, daughter of the late Asa Dale and Golden Faye Cleland Stansbury. Retired from Ohio University Housekeeping Dept. Survived by son, Dale (Cindi) Turner, Canal Winchester; daughter, Teresa (Bob) Wilson, Canada; brother, Larry Stansbury, Reynoldsburg; 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by husband Harold Oxley, brothers Jerry and Clair Stansbury, sister Eileen Gryctco, granddaughter Mary Elizabeth Turner, nephew Aaron Stansbury. Services Tuesday at 11 AM at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, Albany, Ohio. Visitation 1 hour prior to services. Entombment will follow, Athens Memorial Gardens. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019