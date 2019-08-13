The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Concord Cemetery
Wanda R. Helwagen


1945 - 2019
Wanda R. Helwagen Obituary
Helwagen, Wanda R.
1945 - 2019
Wanda R. Helwagen, age 74, of Grove City, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Wanda was born in Circleville to the late John W. and Stella Mae (Glassburn) Sherrick. Wanda retired as a school cook for Southwestern City Schools with over 20 years of service. She was an excellent cook and had many famous recipes which family and friends enjoyed. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Richard L. Helwagen. Wanda is survived by daughters, Lori Hoefler and Deborah Clark; grandchildren, Aaron (Brittany) Clark and Emma Hoefler; great-grandchildren, Stella and Ivy; sisters, Betty Bergin and Lucy Marcum; and brothers, Chuck (Connie) Sherrick, Lewis Sherrick, and Dwight (Kathy) Sherrick. Family will receive friends 10:30AM-12:30PM Thursday, August 15 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway. A Graveside service will follow at 1PM at Concord Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share favorite memory of Wanda or watch her life tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
