|
|
Helwagen, Wanda R.
1945 - 2019
Wanda R. Helwagen, age 74, of Grove City, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Wanda was born in Circleville to the late John W. and Stella Mae (Glassburn) Sherrick. Wanda retired as a school cook for Southwestern City Schools with over 20 years of service. She was an excellent cook and had many famous recipes which family and friends enjoyed. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Richard L. Helwagen. Wanda is survived by daughters, Lori Hoefler and Deborah Clark; grandchildren, Aaron (Brittany) Clark and Emma Hoefler; great-grandchildren, Stella and Ivy; sisters, Betty Bergin and Lucy Marcum; and brothers, Chuck (Connie) Sherrick, Lewis Sherrick, and Dwight (Kathy) Sherrick. Family will receive friends 10:30AM-12:30PM Thursday, August 15 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway. A Graveside service will follow at 1PM at Concord Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share favorite memory of Wanda or watch her life tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019