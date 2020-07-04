Roush, Wanda
1936 - 2020
Wanda Roush, 84, of Westerville, passed away July 2, 2020. Wanda was born February 26, 1936 in Charleston, WV to Ronald and Cora "Artie" (Arms) Grindley. She retired from Timken Company after 30 years. Wanda grew up in the Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed flowers, crafts, going to the beach and doing kind deeds for others. Wanda will be deeply missed by her children, Ron (Maria) Roush, Patricia (Richard) Townsend, Angelia McDonald; grandchildren, Kristin, Jonathan (Krystal) McDonald, Cassie (Joe) Carbajal, Charlie, Annie, Lucy Roush; great-grandchildren, Shawn Stargel, Diamond, Dominic, Mariah Moody, Erica, Rosie, Joseph Carbajal, London McDonald; brother, Ted (DeeDee) Grindley; along with many nieces and nephews. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, sister and 2 brothers. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 1:30-2:30pm with a memorial service to follow at 2:30pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your personal choice or the American Cancer Society
