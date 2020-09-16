Westall, Wanda
1920 - 2020
Wanda J. Westall, age 100, of Dublin, born March 6, 1920, passed away on September 15, 2020 at Friendship Village of Dublin. Wanda was a Columbus West High School Graduate, Class of 1937. She was high scorer in bowling leagues in Hampton, Virginia. Before marriage Wanda was employed for Columbian Gas Co. and US Army Depot in Columbus. Preceded in death by parents Ervan and Clarabelle Born. Wanda is survived by her husband, Jack Westall, who she was married to for 77 years; daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Lyle Ritze; 3 grandchildren, Mike (Molly) Ritze, Becka (Bill) Mayr, and Eric (Lydia) Ritze; 8 great-grandchildren, Sam Ritze, Jack Mayr, Joe Ritze, Maddy Mayr, Lucy Ritze, Porter Ritze, Miles Ritze, and Calvin Ritze. This past March 7, Wanda's family and friends had a celebration in honor of her 100th birthday. Private family service was held at Green Lawn Cemetery Chapel. Arrangements by GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Family wants to thank the nursing home personnel of the Friendship Village Health Center and Capital City Hospice for their loving treatment of Wanda while in their care. To sign and view Wanda's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com