|
|
Schuster, Waneta
1930 - 2019
Waneta H. (Root) Schuster, age 89, passed away very peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born May, 27, 1930 in Sylvania, OH to the late Fred and Nellie Root. She was preceded in death by her son Jerry, infant son Michael, brother Vernon and sister Caris. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Donald R.; son, Timothy (Marianne); daughter, Joan (Jim) McDonough; grandchildren, Amy and Jimmy McDonough, Laura (Eric) Biehl and Mark Schuster; brother-in-law, Orval Martin; cousin, Dorothy Buchman. Waneta was a founding member St. Timothy Catholic Church and long-standing member of their choir. Family will receive friends Sunday, August 4, from 3-6 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at St Timothy Catholic Church, 1088 Thomas Lane, with Father Timothy Hayes as celebrant and interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent DePaul Society or to St. Timothy Catholic Church. To share a special memory of Waneta or to sign her online guestbook please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019