Masters, Wanok
Wanok Lee Masters, of Sanford, North Carolina, passed peacefully at her Carolina Trace home on November 15, 2020 at age 90. Wanok Lee was born in Seoul, Korea on October 17, 1930. She immigrated to the United States in February 1955 and settled in Columbus, Ohio. It was in May of that year that she met Donn Masters at The Ohio State University. They married, and in 1963, moved to New York where she had worked for many years as a stat typist before retiring in 1995. Wanok moved to Sanford, North Carolina in 2002 but still made regular trips back to Ohio and New York to visit family and friends, making sure to include a trip to the Bak Lim Sa temple in Summitville, New York. On September 14 2020, Wanok and Donn celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. In addition to her husband Donn, Wanok is survived by their daughter, JoAnn and son-in-law, John Freddo of Harrington, Delaware; and granddaughters, Allison (Matthew) Fickett and Kerry Freddo. She is also survived by her sister, Susan and brother-in-law, Justin Cho of Glen Cove, New York; and brother–in-law, Robert Masters; sister-in-law, Patricia Fail; and sister-in-law, Jackie Abbruzzese of Columbus, Ohio. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Wanok is predeceased by her sister Daok and brothers Han Won, Han Joon and Han Oong. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
