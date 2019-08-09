Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Ward S. Parham


1923 - 2019
Parham, Ward S.
1923 - 2019
Born and raised in NC with three siblings, Ward Parham earned a MS in Chemistry from NC Central U. and his D. Min from McCormick Seminary. In 1950, he married Geraldine Audrey Drayne and they moved to Oakland, CA. Starting a family, they moved to Youngstown and then settled in Columbus, OH. While pastor at Bethany Presbyterian Church, Ward was elected Moderator of the Synod, President of Black Presbyterians of Central Ohio and President, NAACP. He helped integrate the workers' unions building Ohio State University. Divorced in 1972, Parham moved to Woodland Ave. Church in Camden, NJ where he met and married Lucia Hawthorne. Retired in 1985, he continued to work with Faith Presbyterian Church in Randallstown, MD and the Baltimore Taiwanese Church. He returned to OH in 1988 and is survived by his sister, Ella Lucy Proctor; daughters, Patricia and Lenora; grandson, Lee and his wife, Allison; Lee's daughter, Brittany and her son, Xavier; in addition to nieces and nephews and their offspring. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, at 10am at Bethany Presbyterian Church. If you wish to donate in his name, contact the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
