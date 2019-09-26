|
|
Jackson, Warnie Charles
1937 - 2019
Warnie Charles Jackson, 82, passed away Sept. 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents Lizzie and Hanson Jackson, first wife Roberta Jackson, son Jeffrey Jackson and sister Josie Clay. Warnie is survived by his loving wife, Connie Jackson; son, Roger Jackson; daughter-in-law, Billie (Chris) Crase; brother-in-law, Josh (Kathy) Montgomery; step-children, Steve (Michelle) Besse and Chris (Amanda Matthews) Besse; siblings, Karl (Nelle) Jackson, Pauline (Rodney) Burton, Bob (Vickie) Jackson, Mike (Theresa) Jackson, and Dellamay (Steve) Hagenbuch; grandchildren, Michael (Kim) Park, Mark Price, Mariah (Zach) Crase, Kaylee Phelan, Logan Besse, and Madison Besse; many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Warnie was a faithful member of Steadfast Church of Grove City, OH. He was known for his great sense of humor, but it was his love for the Lord that showed through in his acts of kindness to others. He always enjoyed his yearly trips to church camp and counted it a blessing that he was able to go to Israel and walk where Jesus had walked. Visitation Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 10:30am at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Brown officiating. Interment to follow at Grove City Cemetery (new), Grove City, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019