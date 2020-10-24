Clay II, Warren F.

Warren F. Clay II, August 1, 1970 - June 7, 2020, Los Angeles, CA, was killed Sunday, June 7, 2020 in a tragic car accident. Born on August 1, 1970 in Torrance, CA to parents Rosalyn Clay and Flynnard Brooks. Warren's death leaves a huge void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He was a very loving and spiritual person, putting God first in his life. Preceded in death by mother Rosalyn Clay of Columbus, Ohio, grandparents Warren and Mary Clay, Millwea Brooks and Agnes Roberson. Survived by fiancée, Kristy Thompson, Georgia; father, Flynnard (Sherry) Brooks, Los Angeles, CA; aunt, Edith (Larry) Binford, Columbus, OH; uncles, Criss and Keith Roberson, Millwea Brooks, Los Angeles, CA; brothers, and sisters; a host of loving cousins, friends and extended family. Memorial service is scheduled for 11am on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 410 E. 31st St., Los Angeles, California 90011.



