Pemberton, Warren

1937 - 2020

My dad, Warren (Pumps) Pemberton, passed away unexpectedly on August 12, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born in Dresden, Ohio on November 16, 1937, to the late Warren Pemberton and Susan (Smedley) Pemberton. He later moved to Columbus where he graduated from West High School Class of 1955. He worked for and retired from Ohio Bell/Ameritech after more than 37 years of service. Pumps was almost a local legend, having known countless people around the west side and around town. He played softball and basketball for many teams for many years and enjoyed golfing, even though he bitched about his game all the time. He also coached youth basketball, baseball, and football for several years. An avid Buckeye's fan, he was the source of information when it came to various sports trivia. He was also one of the greatest practical jokers ever. If you knew him, you know what I am talking about. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Ron, and his daughter Pam. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of over 61 years, Dorothy (Casteel) Pemberton; his son, Dennis; his grandsons, Tony Pemberton and James Bettis; his granddaughters, Mindi (Meier) Rogers, Missy Meier, and Vicki Hamblin. Also surviving are his great grandchildren, Aubrielle Jansin, Riley and Haydin Rogers and Josh Stulka Jr. Family will receive friends from 10am-2pm on Monday, August 17, 2020 from a distance with being available outside under the portical so you can drive through and stay in your cars at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204. We are asking that you enter the parking lot from W. Broad St. and exit Westmoor or Huron Ave. A private service will be held for the family with interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery. Rest in peace dad, we will love and miss you always.



