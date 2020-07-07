1/1
Warren Scott Jr.
1936 - 2020
Warren Scott, Jr., age 84, was called home June 27, 2020. Preceded in death by spouse Barbara L. Scott, granddaughter Janiya Ludd and 8 siblings. Left to cherish his memory, sons; Frank Scales, Winifred (Alvinia) Scott, and Darrick Scott, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; siblings; Shirley (Clarence) Mitchell, Charles Scott, and Jeanette Scott; special adopted daughter; Iesha Hairston; and special former daughter-in-law, Virginia Logan; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Home-going celebration 12PM Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Rd. Family will receive friends 11AM until time of service. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
11:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church
JUL
9
Service
12:00 PM
Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
