Or Copy this URL to Share

Scott, Jr., Warren

1936 - 2020

Warren Scott, Jr., age 84, was called home June 27, 2020. Preceded in death by spouse Barbara L. Scott, granddaughter Janiya Ludd and 8 siblings. Left to cherish his memory, sons; Frank Scales, Winifred (Alvinia) Scott, and Darrick Scott, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; siblings; Shirley (Clarence) Mitchell, Charles Scott, and Jeanette Scott; special adopted daughter; Iesha Hairston; and special former daughter-in-law, Virginia Logan; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Home-going celebration 12PM Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Rd. Family will receive friends 11AM until time of service. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store