Small, Warren
Warren "Gene" Small, age 72, born July 31, 1947; died May 21, 2020 in Huntsville, AL. All arrangements and further information can be found at https://www.berryhillfh.com/obituary/eugene-gene-small
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.