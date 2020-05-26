Warren Small
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Small, Warren
Warren "Gene" Small, age 72, born July 31, 1947; died May 21, 2020 in Huntsville, AL. All arrangements and further information can be found at https://www.berryhillfh.com/obituary/eugene-gene-small

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berryhill Funeral Home - Huntsville
2305 Memorial Parkway NW
Huntsville, AL 35810
256-536-9197
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 25, 2020
Gene you fought long and hard now rest in peace.
George Havrilla
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved