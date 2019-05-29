|
Meyer Kolodziej, Wauketa
1945 - 2019
Wauketa Meyer Kolodziej, 74, of Columbus, passed away May 26, 2019, holding her daughter's hand. She was surrounded by her family in the days prior. She was born January 26, 1945 in Buckingham, Kentucky to Henry and Mary (Osborne) Johnson. Wauketa's mother passed away when she was just nine days old, and her mother's sister Dinah Hall took her in with her husband Ermine and they became her beloved parents who raised her. She graduated from Wheelwright High School and Mayo State Vocational School. She worked for many years at State Savings Bank, and served as Governor and Regional Director of the LaSertoma Service Club. Wauketa was an outgoing, spirited woman who had an amazing sense of humor, and always brought joy to everyone she met. She is preceded in death by both sets of parents, her husband John Meyer, Jr., and her daughter Mary Rose Grabowski, second husband Bruno Kolodziej. She is survived by her daughter, Dinah Meyer (Chris) Cicenas; son-in-law, Paul Grabowski; grandchildren, John Cicenas, Garrett and Abigail Grabowski; siblings, James (Shirley) Hall, Charles (Ellie) Hall, Mary Rose Bailey, Nancy (J.Henry) Duncan, Glenn (Wilma) Johnson, and Geraldine Hall; special friend, Marilyn Harrison; many nieces, nephews; step-children, Allen, Jack, Joy, and Alanah; and extended family and friends. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, June 2, from 4-7pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg. Her funeral mass will be held on Monday at 10am at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, 6440 S High St, Lockbourne, Ohio. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 31, 2019