Petrich, Wauneda
Wauneda Petrich age 99. "I love people, and a crowd." It's the motto Wauneda Cora Petrich lived by until her death May 2, 2019 at the Carriage Court Assisted Living Center in Hilliard. Petrich; a Plain City native, is proceeded in death by parents; John and Mary Page of Plain City, husbands; Edgar Wells, Robert Dick, Dutch Petrich, son; Ron Wells, daughter-in-law; Mary Ann Wells-Carius of Hilliard, sisters Myreda Bidwell, Ellen Mae Roby, and niece Mary Janis Oiler, all of Plain City. Petrich is survived by grandson Rob Wells (Hilliard), nieces; Linda Cantrell (Plain City), Haila (George) Wuertz (Temecula, CA), nephews; Johnny Roby (Plain City), Tom (Billie Kaye), Asil, Dale Bidwell (Plain City), and countless lifelong friends. Petrich spent 32 years on the assembly line at the General Motors/Delphi Automotive Plant in west Columbus. Following her retirement in 1978, Petrich relocated to North Fort Myers, Florida with her twin sister where she worked for years as a front door greeter at Walmart. In 1998, Petrich returned to her roots in Ohio where she continued to work as a front door greeter at Meijer until she was 90. Petrich was an avid bowler, card player, shopper and traveler. She enjoyed numerous bus trips with fellow GM retirees to different destinations around the country. Beyond all, Petrich was a spiritual soul with a strong sense of faith. Funeral services will be held 10:00am Tuesday May 7th where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at The Tidd Funeral Home in Hilliard, with private internment at Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made to The by visiting .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 6, 2019