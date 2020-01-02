|
|
Lawrence, III, Wayman C.
1931 - 2109
Wayman C. Lawrence, III, died December 31, 2019. Wayman was born March 28, 1931, in Columbus, to Gertrude Smith Lawrence and Wayman C. Lawrence, Jr., both of whom predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan Wipf Lawrence, and by their children, Wayman C., IV (Maria) in Madison, WI, Anne L. Phillips (Roy F.) in Washington, DC, David W. (Rita M.) in Phoenix, AZ; and grandchildren, Wayman C.,V, Grace, Desmond R., Sophie M., John (Jack) R., Ella M., John D.; also survived by his sister, Margaret Katharine (Charles) Simmons; and preceded in death by his sister Jane. Wayman was a graduate of Westerville High School (1949), Princeton University (1953), and the Ohio State University College of Law (1959) following three years of service in the United States Navy (honorable discharge in 1956). His law practice spanned 47 years, first with the Alexander, Ebinger law firm and then by way of merger with Porter, Wright, Morris and Arthur, both Columbus firms. It is Wayman's wish that the following words be incorporated in this obituary: "Love, respect and support, these things I have received in such abundance from my wonderful family and friends that my life has been a blessing beyond belief. For that, I thank every one of you from the bottom of my heart even as I ask your forgiveness for dispensing with the customary procedures (such as flowers, funeral service) that follow upon one's death. In their place, it would be great if you simply could add another act of goodwill toward a person or other object of your personal concern. In any event, sincere thanks for being an important part of my life." A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date when an appropriate time and place can be determined. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020