Burdette, Wayne
1945 - 2019
Wayne B. Burdette, 73, passed away March 21, 2019 at St. Anns Hospital. He grew up in Pataskala, Ohio and attended Wartkins Memorial High School. At Watkins, he played basketball, baseball and golf. After high school, he attended Bowling Green State University earning a Masters in Education. While at Bowling Green, Wayne was a member of the basketball and baseball teams. He was drafted by the New York Mets and assigned to the minor league teams in Greenville, S.C. and Marion, Virginia. While at Marion, Nolan Ryan became part of the same farm system and pitched his first no-hitter there with Wayne covering first base. As an educator, Wayne taught physical education, coached baseball, basketball, and while in Texas football as well. He returned to teach at Watkins Memorial High School in 1985, where his parents had been on the faculty as well. There, Wayne switched to teaching earth science. He finished his career at Watkins Memorial High School. Wayne's favorite past time was cooking, baking, and making candies and fudges. Above all he loved preparing meals and deserts for family and friends. Survived by wife, Lotte Burdette; children, Alisa (Dave) Franklin, Christi (Richard) Arrington; grandchildren, Wyatt Warren Arrington and Ellamarie Alise Arrington; brother, Douglas (Phylis) Burdette; many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by parents Russel and Virgilia Burdette and his twin brother Duane Burdette. In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019