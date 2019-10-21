|
Cox, Wayne
Wayne L. "Boss" Cox, 70, of Lancaster, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born February 20, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late Virgil A. "Pete" and Charlotte Royal Lyons Cox. Wayne was a mechanical and electrical engineer and a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam war serving with the 5th Special Forces. He was a life member of the , a Patriot Rider and a former member of the Booze Fighters M.C. Chapter 31. He is survived by his children, Waynette Cox of Greenfield, Tony Cox and Travis Cox both of Wellston; grandchildren, Alexandria Cox and Connor Cox both of Wellston; brothers, Theodore (Becky Maibach) Cox of Circleville and Michael (Cindy) Cox of Gold Canyon, Arizona; sister, Sheila (Brent) Skatzes of Sunbury; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Debra Hafer. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, Ohio 43138, where military rites will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard at 7 PM. The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Wayne L. Cox may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019