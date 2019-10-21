Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
For more information about
Wayne Cox
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Cox


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Cox Obituary
Cox, Wayne
Wayne L. "Boss" Cox, 70, of Lancaster, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born February 20, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late Virgil A. "Pete" and Charlotte Royal Lyons Cox. Wayne was a mechanical and electrical engineer and a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam war serving with the 5th Special Forces. He was a life member of the , a Patriot Rider and a former member of the Booze Fighters M.C. Chapter 31. He is survived by his children, Waynette Cox of Greenfield, Tony Cox and Travis Cox both of Wellston; grandchildren, Alexandria Cox and Connor Cox both of Wellston; brothers, Theodore (Becky Maibach) Cox of Circleville and Michael (Cindy) Cox of Gold Canyon, Arizona; sister, Sheila (Brent) Skatzes of Sunbury; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Debra Hafer. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, Ohio 43138, where military rites will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard at 7 PM. The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Wayne L. Cox may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
Download Now