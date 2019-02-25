Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Green

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne Green Obituary
Green, Wayne
Wayne M. Green, age 84, of Hilliard, passed away February 23, 2019 at Bluebird of London. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Wayne retired from Hilliard City Schools and Westinghouse. Preceded in death loving wife of 62 years Beatrice "Bea" June 19, 2018, sister Doris Burns Carpenter and brother Carl Green. Survived by children, Curtis W. (Tammy) Green; Karen Sue Green (fiancée, Darrell Palm); grandchildren, Joshua Green (fiancée, Jodi Woods), Shannon (Matthew) Aliff, Spc. Dustin Green U.S. Army and Cody Gatewood; great-grandchildren, Logan, Allie and Ian; brother-in-law, Delmer Greene; and many loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends 6-8 pm Thursday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614) 876-1722, where funeral service will be held 1 pm Friday. Pastor Dave Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, OH, Memorial contributions may be made in Wayne's name to , PO BOX 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to leave condolences to the Green family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now