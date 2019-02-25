|
|
Green, Wayne
Wayne M. Green, age 84, of Hilliard, passed away February 23, 2019 at Bluebird of London. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Wayne retired from Hilliard City Schools and Westinghouse. Preceded in death loving wife of 62 years Beatrice "Bea" June 19, 2018, sister Doris Burns Carpenter and brother Carl Green. Survived by children, Curtis W. (Tammy) Green; Karen Sue Green (fiancée, Darrell Palm); grandchildren, Joshua Green (fiancée, Jodi Woods), Shannon (Matthew) Aliff, Spc. Dustin Green U.S. Army and Cody Gatewood; great-grandchildren, Logan, Allie and Ian; brother-in-law, Delmer Greene; and many loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends 6-8 pm Thursday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614) 876-1722, where funeral service will be held 1 pm Friday. Pastor Dave Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, OH, Memorial contributions may be made in Wayne's name to , PO BOX 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to leave condolences to the Green family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019