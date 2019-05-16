|
|
Lander, Wayne
Wayne Lander, age 92, of Columbus, died gently on May 14, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in March 1927 in a farmhouse in Saline County, Kansas. He was a WWII veteran, having enlisted in the US Navy in July 1944. He was assigned to Signal School and to the US Navy Armed Guard, serving as signalman on merchant ship SS Gabriel Franchere to the Philippines. He graduated as a civil engineer from Kansas State University, and worked as a Federal Highway Administration bridge engineer in Washington, Oregon, and Ohio. He served as a Presbyterian Church elder, was a longtime Red Cross blood donor and volunteer blood courier, and a Habitat for Humanity volunteer. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; daughters, Linette Lander, Washington D.C., Janet Hoyt (Tom), Pittsburgh, and Patricia Kronk, Columbus; grandchildren, Jim and Dan Hoyt, Lindsay and Camille Kronk; sister, Rosalee, Kansas City. Memorial service (yet to be scheduled): St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1450 Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus. Memorial contributions may be offered to St. Andrew Memorial Fund. Online guestbook at www.cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 19, 2019