The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Wayne Lang

Wayne Lang Obituary
Lang, Wayne
1938 - 2019
Wayne B. Lang of Columbus passed away February 22, 2019 after an extended illness. He retired from ABF after 30 years of service. He was a proud veteran and served in the Army during the Korean conflict. Preceded in death by parents, John and Lulu Lang; and his loving wife, Emma. "WB" will always be remembered for his quick wit and his enormous big and kind heart. Wayne is survived by two sons, Roger (Diana) Van Hoy and John (Sharon) Lang; a very special grandaughter, Kassandra Cook; his great grandson, Adrian (Tonya); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His niece, Diana Nole (Steve) and nephew, Jeff (Cheryl) Gammell were so helpful and always just a phone call away. Friends may call Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4pm-6pm at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 West Broad Street, private burial. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Waynes memory to Mount Carmel Hospice or .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019
