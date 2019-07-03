|
Mathews, Wayne
Wayne Mathews, age 57, passed away on July 3, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1961 in Canada. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Reta; siblings, Allen (Tina), Tim and Theresa; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Wayne was preceded in death by his father Charles. The family will receive guests on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 4-6p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. Wayne was a long-time resident of Monterey Care Center and the family would like to give them a special thank you for all of their care and compassion. To leave condolences for Wayne's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 5, 2019