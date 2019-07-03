Home

Wayne Mathews Obituary
Mathews, Wayne
Wayne Mathews, age 57, passed away on July 3, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1961 in Canada. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Reta; siblings, Allen (Tina), Tim and Theresa; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Wayne was preceded in death by his father Charles. The family will receive guests on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 4-6p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. Wayne was a long-time resident of Monterey Care Center and the family would like to give them a special thank you for all of their care and compassion. To leave condolences for Wayne's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 5, 2019
