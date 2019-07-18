|
Moore, Wayne
Wayne J. Moore, 91, of Pataskala, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at The Inn at Summit Trail. He was born on Februrary 10, 1928 in the right fork of the Little Blaine Creek of the Trace Branch in Adams, KY, a son to the late Charles and Florence (Berry) Moore. Wayne served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He is survived by his children, Janet Moore, Wayne E. (Twila) Moore and Carol (James) Kilcoyne; grandchildren, Seth (Erin) Kilcoyne, Joshua (Michelle) Kilcoyne, Matthew Kilcoyne, Michele Moore, and David (Sarah) Moore; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Katie, Joel, Abigail, Micah, Hannah, Annabella, Ava, Nolan, Audrey and Isabelle; sister-in-law, Vernece Moore; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Bernadette Huck, Lisa Kilcoyne and faithful K9 companion, Susie. In addition to his parents, Wayne is also preceded in death by his wife, Hope Moore; grandson, Greg Moore and siblings. Friends may call from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Hayes officiating. Interment will be at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Summit Trail and the staff at Capital City Hospice, especially, Ashley, Natalie, Deb and Jessica for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231, in Wayne's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 19, 2019