Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Wayne Mutnich Sr.


1964 - 2019
Wayne Mutnich Sr. Obituary
Mutnich Sr., Wayne
1964 - 2019
Wayne Mutnich Sr., age 54, of Galloway, passed away April 16, 2019 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. He was born July 22, 1964 In Oakland, California to the late Thomas Mutnich and Gail Elwood. He was the owner, operator of A Complete Moving Company. Wayne was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. His greatest joy was being with his two grandkids who he loved so much and would do anything for. He is survived by his wife, Leisa Mutnich; his son, Wayne (Shelley) Mutnich Jr.; his adoring grandchildren, Ethan and Morgan Mutnich; brother, Daryn (Maria) Walker; and sister, Michelle (Mike Bevan) Elwood; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, niece and nephews. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4-7 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
