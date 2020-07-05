Nissley, Wayne
1942 - 2020
Wayne Elden Nissley, died peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020, at home on Plain City-Georgesville Road surrounded by his family. Wayne was born September 13, 1942, in Madison County, Ohio to Eli H. and Mary E. (Yoder) Nissley (deceased). Wayne is survived by his spouse, Tina Marie (Eversole), whom he married on November 30, 2013. She continues to reside at the farm where he grew up. Wayne had four sons: Brian Scott (deceased), Kevin Ray, Wayne Douglas, Curtis Lynn. Wayne is survived by eleven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. His siblings, Pauline, Gerald, Sharon, and Stanley all survive. The family will receive friends 2 – 4 & 6 – 8 PM Tuesday, July 7 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., Plain City, with practicing social distancing and wearing masks. The funeral will be held 10:00 AM, July 8, 2020 at Dublin Baptist Church, 7195 Coffman Rd., Dublin, with Pastor J. D. Davis officiating, practicing social distancing and wearing masks. Burial Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com
