Rice, Wayne
1943 - 2019
Wayne Edgar Rice, 76, died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in New Albany, Ohio. Born in Fairmont, West Virginia on June 1, 1943, Wayne graduated from Washington Irving High School (Clarksburg, WV) in 1961, then served our country in the United States Marine Corps. He attended Fairmont State University and later The Ohio State University (Newark), and worked in multiple states, including several years as a coal miner. Wayne was an avid reader, an amateur historian, a quick-witted life observer, a crossword puzzle completer, and a Pittsburgh Pirates and WVU sports fan. Wayne was preceded in death by former wife Sherry Brannon Rice, mother Goldie M. Rice, father Edgar W. Rice, and sisters Debbie Rice Kubala and Joyce Rice Nickelson. He is survived by sister, Shari Rice (Rob) Sander; son, Michael W. Rice; daughter, Patricia L. Rice; son, Jeffrey S. Rice; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; 7 nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and great nephews, and 13 great-grand nieces and great-grand nephews. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service with interment to follow in Fairmont, West Virginia at Grandview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to be made to the Columbus Metropolitan Library Foundation. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019